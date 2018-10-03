Yvonne Nelson escapes accident after plane caught fire in New York

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has announced on her Instagram page that she was on board a plane that caught fire in New York on Monday.

In her post, she shared a video of a CBS New York news report and wrote: “My flight! So this happened to us! Thank you Jesus #Deltapleasesitup.”

According to the report, the landing gears of a Delta Flight caught fire in New York .

The ambulance team of the aviation had to step in to douse the flames that ignited from heated brakes attached to the landing gears.

All 2005 passengers at the JFK Airport were evacuated from the Delta flight 420 that was headed for Ghana.

Yvonne Nelson has starred in movie like Crime to Christ; To Love and To Cherish with Genevieve Nnaji; Festival of Love; Local Sense; Golden Adventure; Tears of Womanhood; Keep My Love; Girls Connection; Princess Tyra; and The Return of Beyonce.

Recently, news had it that she gave birth to a baby girl with her British boyfriend.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citinewsroom.com/Ghana