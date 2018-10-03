Shatta Wale Advises Nana Addo To Buy A New Jet

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has advised president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to buy a new presidential jet after the current one developed a fault last week.

This comes after the president Nana Akufo-Addo and his aides who travelled to the U.S.A for the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly escaped death by the whiskers following a mid-air fault as they returned to Accra.

In a tweet he wrote:

'Mr President, these same Ghanaians voted for you and so if the Presidential Jet is putting your life in danger please and please ..Buy a new one before these same Ghanaians kill u oo Ghana we talk too much,'

It was reported that the aircraft had to fly around a number of times to burn fuel before being assisted to land.

Following the incident, arrangements were made for the president and his team to return to Ghana on a commercial flight.This is not the first time the presidential jet has had challenges.

In March 2015, the Presidential Jet caught fire while attempting to take off from the Kotoka International Airport.

It was subsequently nicknamed the "flying coffin."