2018 GMA-UK: Patience Nyarko, King Promise, Yaa Pono, Others To Rock Fans

Over 15 Ghanaian and UK-based hiplife, dancehall, Afro-pop and highlife artistes have been invited to perform at the 2018 edition of the Ghana Music Awards (GMA) UK slated for this Saturday at the Gaumont Palace (Dominion Centre) Wood Green in London, BEATWAVES has gathered.

Known to be one of the most patronised and exciting events on the entertainment event calendar in UK, Ghana Music Awards UK has attracted a record attendance of both Ghanaians and other Africans for the last two years.

The event, which is being organised by Alordia Promotions, in partnership with West Coast Promotions, is expected to attract a large number of stakeholders, including international artistes from Africa, Europe and United States.

With only two days to the event, the organisers have indicated that measures are being put in place to make the event historic than the previous edition.

Some of the Ghanaian artistes billed to rock the event are Patapaa, Fancy Gadam, Kaakie, Captain Planet, King Promise, Yaa Pono, Gasmilla, Patience Nyarko, Wuta and Sista Afia.

Other artistes are Minister Sarah Clark, Mista Silva, Daniel Appiah Adu, Gold Kay, Geo Wellington, Silvaston, Jacqueline Nyarko and a host of others.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alordia Promotions, Nii Ofori Tackie, pointed out that the Ghana Music Awards UK has become the number one barometer with which good musical works are measured in Ghana over the years.

According to him, the event is being organised to reward deserving artistes for their hard work, dedication and contribution to Ghana's music industry.

The awards ceremony will have over 20 categories like African artiste of the year, song of the year, gospel artiste of the year, new artiste of the year, music producer of the year, best music video of the year and best group of the year.

Others are best rapper of the year, hiplife song of the year, highlife song of the year, highlife artiste of the year, most popular song of the year, reggae/dancehall song of the year, reggae/dancehall artiste of the year, Afrobeats artiste of the year and best collaboration of the year.

The rest are album of the year, artiste of the year, best UK-based group, best UK-based Afrobeats artiste, best UK gospel song, best UK gospel artiste, best UK-based music video, UK-based Ghanaian international artiste and UK-based Ghanaian producer of the year.