Rosemond Brown, Achipalago Trade Blows On Social Media

Kumawood actress and social media “slay queen”, Rosemond Brown, has replied Achipalago over his comment that she is craving for too much attention.

It all started when the US based Ghanaian born social media commentator Achipalago was reported to have said in his latest video that actress Rosemond Brown should focus on her movie career and stop seeking for attention on social media.

Interestingly, the actress who has more videos on her Instagram page than her movies has launched an attack on Achipalago.

The obviously peeved movie personality took to her Instagram account to respond to Achipalago over his “unpleasant” comment about her.