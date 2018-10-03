Yvonne Nelson Involved In Delta Flight Accident In New York

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, narrowly escaped death when the landing gears of a Delta Flight she was travelling in caught fire in New York .

It took the aviation’s ambulance team to douse the flames that ignited from heated brakes attached to the landing gears of the Delta flight 420 at JFK airport.

All 2005 passengers were evacuated from the plane that was headed for Ghana.

Yvonne Nelson shared the news of the incidence through her Instagram post with the caption: “My flight! So this happened to us! Thank you Jesus #Deltapleasesitup”

Yvonne Nelson recently advised Ghanaians to be wary of politicians running the country.

According to her, it will be unwise for anyone to proclaim their undying support for any political party.

In a tweet, Yvonne said: “We all go thru difficult times in life at times, n this is da perfect song to motivate n uplift ur spirit during those tyms.”

Read the post below:

