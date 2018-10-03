modernghana logo

General News

Chocolate Clothing Meets French Designer Jean Paul Gaultier

Hitz FM | Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah
Chocolate Clothing and Jean Paul Gaultier
Winner of the maiden edition of the Joy FM and African Fashion Fund Collaboration, Chocolate Clothing met renowned French designer Jean Paul Gaultier in Paris on Tuesday.

Chocolate Clothing, born Kwaku Bediako, as part of his winning package, is currently in Paris for the Change Now Summit and Paris Fashion Week.

On Tuesday, he joined a host of other fashion enthusiasts to see the French icon display his collections in a show dubbed 'Fashion Freak Show'.

After the three hours of music and freaky fashion, Chocolate met and interacted with the world icon.

See photos below:

