The Matriarch’s Verse: Citi TV’s Apiorkor Hosts Poetry Concert on Oct. 12

After years of dazzling poetry lovers with great performances, broadcast journalist and poet, Apiorkor Seyram-Abbey is ready to host her first major poetry concert.

The programme dubbed 'The Matriarch's Verse' will be held on Friday, 12th October, 2018 Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.

The objective of the event is to catapult Apiorkor and her craft, onto a global stage, through live interaction with poetry lovers, art enthusiasts, academics, socialites, opinion and thought leaders, expats living in Ghana and the general public.

Apiorkor's appearance, on the night, shall cement her place, as an authority in the Ghanaian literary space.

Patrons of the event would have an experience, very different from anything that they would have ever experienced, before.

The poems, which shall be presented on the night, shall revolve around three (3) main themes: The Experience of the Ghanaian Woman; Urban Issues and The Human Experience through Apiorkor's Empathetic Eyes.

All performances/ readings will be interspersed with either music (live/recorded), dance, culinary art (such as food displayed on human platters), drama, photography, videography or fashion displays.

Patrons will also have the opportunity to listen to audio recordings from Apiorkor's pre-released Poetry EP.

About Apiorkor

Apiorkor Seyiram Ashong-Abbey is an award-winning Ghanaian-American Poet, Writer, Literary Critic and Versatile Creative.

Her work is noted for its rare narrative, prosaic nature, which is uncommon, in poetry. She has also been commended for the sharp, vivid imagery of her pieces.

Living in Ghana, where oral literary traditions are intricately intertwined with deep culture and history, she performs within West Africa's most sophisticated spaces and has been featured on two Tedx platforms.

Her performances are varied, animated; you can expect to see Apiorkor inject life into her poems, with classical, afro-pop, reggae and rock music forms, contemporary dance and alternative Art.

Apiorkor causes quite a stir, because the poetess chooses to read/recite her pieces on stage, rather than delivering them off memory.

She also has a West African Baobab Award, under her belt, having been awarded the “Literary and Community Building Award”, which was presented to her in Lagos, Nigeria, in 2016 and which acknowledges the achievements of Africans and non-Africans in building literate communities in today's world.

When she's not creating literary orgasms, Apiorkor is most likely producing (or hosting) award-winning shows on Accra-based Citi 97.3 FM and Citi TV.

Additionally, her work at Citi FM and Citi TV, as an activist for Literacy & Numeracy, Arts & Culture and Socio-economic development has been well received.

She might also be mentoring and teaching or lecturing young Ghanaians, focusing on anything from Literature, to love and relationships, to career guidance. Editing and crafting pyramids of meaningful words tend to keep her occupied, as well.

Or she might be whipping up hors d'œrves for Ghanaian socialites, tasty meals for her adorable son, or romantic dinners for her husband, Frederick.