Obinim Launches New Dance “Atopa”

The founder of God’s Way International Gospel Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has launched a new dance in church and social media has gone haywire over it.

The man of God who recently revealed in a video that he met Adam and Eve and some notable people in the Bible like Abraham and Moses during his visit to heaven has yet again set social media on fire with a new dance.

The controversial preacher introduced the hilarious dance “Atopa” during his church service as his church congregation enjoys his latest dance.

See video here:

