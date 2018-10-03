modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY About The Name Ya’oh And Title Ala’aym Of The Creator—letter To Paa Kow In ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
31 minutes ago | Celebrity

Video: Actress Yvonne Nelson's Plane Catches Fire In US

Pulse Staff - pulse.com.gh
Video: Actress Yvonne Nelson's Plane Catches Fire In US

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has taken to social media to share a story of how her flight caught fire when passengers were still seated.

The mother of one shared a video of CBS's News report on how the plane's landing gear caught fire on the tarmac inside the JFK International Airport, New York in the United States of America.

Reports indicate an unknown issue got the brakes to overheat causing the fire. All 205 passengers including Yvonne Nelson who were on the Delta Airlines flight to Ghana were safely evacuated.

1032018124210 osjvm0x442 70a9ce4952588afa23cf9b37a29ce5cc1557798959

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne, who shared another video of firefighters calming the situation from her passenger window wrote in the Instagram post:

'My flight! So this happened to us! Than you Jesus #Deltapleasesitup'

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1“HIV Aids does not kill; our attitude does”

By: Dela Bobobee quot-img-1
body-container-line