Video: Actress Yvonne Nelson's Plane Catches Fire In US

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has taken to social media to share a story of how her flight caught fire when passengers were still seated.

The mother of one shared a video of CBS's News report on how the plane's landing gear caught fire on the tarmac inside the JFK International Airport, New York in the United States of America.

Reports indicate an unknown issue got the brakes to overheat causing the fire. All 205 passengers including Yvonne Nelson who were on the Delta Airlines flight to Ghana were safely evacuated.

Yvonne, who shared another video of firefighters calming the situation from her passenger window wrote in the Instagram post:

'My flight! So this happened to us! Than you Jesus #Deltapleasesitup'