Sarkodie, Lydia Forson, Others For 2018 Ghana-Naija Showbiz Awards

Lydia Forson

Organisers of Ghana-Naija Showbiz Awards have released nominations for the 2018 edition of the award, and a number of Ghanaian showbiz names made it onto the list.

Among them are top musicians like Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Bisa Kdei, who are competing in the artiste of the year category with their Nigerian counterparts like Wizkid, Davido, Patoranking, Adekunle Gold, Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi and Timaya.

The rest are Yaa Pono, Mugeez and Fancy Gadam, who are also nominated for best male act. Wiyala, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Wendy Shay, Kwesi Arthur, Patapaa and a host of others also picked various nominations in the categories of the award.

On the movie front are Nana Ama McBrown, Roselyn Ngissah and Lydia Forson, who have been nominated for best actress category, while Chris Attoh, Kobi Rana, Prince David Osei and Kwadwo Nkansah also got nomination for best actor category.

The 2018 Ghana Naija Showbiz Awards is scheduled to take place in Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday, October 14, 2018.

Organisers have explained that this year's edition of the award has been specifically upgraded to honour practitioners in the entertainment industry who performed exceptionally in the past year and have emerged with painstakingly picked nominations in tight categories that cut across music, movie, comedy, TV/radio, social media and social fashion.

On Thursday, September 25, a nominees' party was held to announce nominees for the award. In attendance were Peter Ritchie, Kelyvnboy, Hogan, Regina Van Helvert, Jacinta, Richie Mensah and others.