Major Lazer Drops Official Video For “Tied Up” Ft. Mr. Eazi

Major Lazer debuts a new song “Tied Up” featuring Nigerian singer Mr. Eazi and Raye today. The song comes accompanied by a third collaboration between Major Lazer and South African director Adriaan Louw.

“Tied Up” follows the recent release of “ Orkant/Balance Pon It ” featuring South African singer Babes Wodumo and “ All My Life ” featuring Nigerian vocalist Burna Boy, and is the third of a handful of collaborations with African artists coming from Major Lazer this fall.

Major Lazer also recently debuted a brand new Afrobeats Mix, which blends music from across the continent and lends their global platform to trendsetting African artists and their longtime inspirations and collaborators, as well as teasing new music—listen here .

Furthermore, the band is set to tour Africa in September and October, with dates in South Africa, Malawi, Kenya and Uganda.

Starting with World Rhino Day , Major Lazer has teamed up with VETPAW (Veterans Empowered to Protect African Wildlife) to help raise awareness about the poaching crisis. While in Africa, Major Lazer will visit the VETPAW headquarters to participate in anti-poaching missions alongside veterans and learn more about ways to combat poaching in South Africa and beyond. Learn more and donate here .

“All My Life” follows collaborations with Cashmere Cat, Tory Lanez and Rudimental and 2017’s critically acclaimed Know No Better EP.

Watch the video below:

