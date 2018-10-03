Araba Sey Wins "Model Of The Year" @The 2018 Youth Event Awards

Ghanaian top model and brand influencer , Araba Sey grabbed another award at the just ended Youth Event Awards that came off at the silver star towers in Accra on Saturday, September 28th 2018.

The Youth Events Awards is an award event scheme to celebrate and honor outstanding individuals emphatically youths for their outstanding dedication and contributions to the creative arts industry being it events organization and general excellence.

Araba Sey came head to head with the likes of Juanita Brown, Charlotte Derban, Toosweet Annan Omo Khalifa, Nick Clerks, Edwin Amatey, Joyce Appiah and was ultimately crowned with the top most prize as the model of the year In a keenly contested category.

In an interview with Cypress Ghana, the 2016 Miss KNUST said the journey so far hasn’t been so easy but it has indeed been a great one.

Araba Sey after winning took to her Instagram page and shared her joy. She wrote; “To God be the glory..Thanks to everyone who has been supporting me in everything I do and to everyone who voted for me to win Model of the Year at the just ended Youth Event Awards..God bless y’all..More wins to come😍☺️🙏🏼🎉💫

Speaking on some challenges along the way she said; "Just as it is in every career there are challenges; she listed some of the challenges She faced as inconsistencies of getting contracts or gigs, men trying to make advances before wanting to help you and also having to spend quite some amount of money maintaining the brand through photoshoots and promotion." #modeloftheyear #youtheventawards #awards #awardsnight #ghmodel #awardwinningmodel

She urged her growing fans to keep supporting and praying for the brand and expect more projects to come.

Araba sey was also nominated from Ghana for the Best African Model at last year's African Entertainment Lengend Awards that was held in Lagos,Nigeria.

She also participated in Miss Malaika Ghana 2016 and won the "Most Influential Model Of The Year" at the 2016 edition of Ghana Tertiary Awards.

She has worked with brands like Stanbic Bank, GTP, Nizoral Shampoo, Bajaaj Motors (Nigeria), Superbold Magazine (Nigeria) just to mention a few.