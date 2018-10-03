Shatta Wale Is Inconsistent – Okraku Mantey

President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey, has stated that he sees the SM boss, Shatta Wale as inconsistent and not controversial as people think.

According to him, Shatta Wale is the only musician in Ghana who calls for unity but at the same time insults everyone which proves his inconsistency.

He further added that, the “freedom” hitmaker is unpredictable because he is someone who speaks his mind and let issues go.

“For me Shatta is not controversial, he is inconsistent. I will go with Kwaw Kese who says Shatta says all musicians should unite yet he fights all of them…”

“He is not controversial to me. For some of us, it [telling the truth] is natural but people see us as controversial.