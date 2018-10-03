Bless The Mic Celebrates 10 Years Of Unearthing Talents

This year Ghana's number 1 platform for upcoming artistes and creatives; Bless the mic celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Over the last decade BTM has served as a platform for talents including Stonebwoy, Trigmatic, Guru, Manifest, Sena Dagadu, D Black, Skillions, Sarkodie, R2Bees, Efya, Mutombo, Rhymes Sonny Nigerian superstar Patoranking among others and after 10 years they are more poised than ever to break out the next generation of superstars.

The arts and entertainment hub also seek to make their presence felt after a long hiatus by celebrating 10 years of contributing to arts and entertainment in Ghana with a series of events starting from October to December 2018. Events scheduled include:

BTM Music Festival and Expo,

YoyoTins Hip-hop Festival,

BTM Celebrity Charity Slam,

BTM Music Conference,

BTM Block Party

Apart from these events Bless the Mic is set to relaunch a rebranded monthly showcase dubbed BTM Live starting on the 6th of October 2018 at Kikibees Lounge Bar - East Legon at 7pm. This signature event as we know is a show dedicated to promoting young existing mainstream acts and unearthing new talents. Artistes are also encouraged to join the Mic Check Wednesday squad every Wednesday at the same location to work on their stagecraft.

Following the success of Sarkodie and Fortune Dane's #BiibibaChallenge Bless the Mic also wishes to announce a competition for the finest Emcees in the country. This Challenge will be the #HOT16challange where an original beat will be put out for artiste to record their versions. 3 selected winners (based on social media votes) will get to perform at the Bless the mic Music festival and fly all the way to Kenya to represent Ghana in the Africa Hiphop Awards and in addition receive products from sponsors.

To find out more about BTM Live, #Hot16challenge and the other BTM events call their hotline on:

Hotline on: 0204679291 0267859450 or follow their handles @btmgh for more info. Call to book a stand, sponsor or join the BTM movement today....BTM #10timesBigger# BTM show us what you Got!