36 minutes ago | General News

Cowbell In The Air: Nana Aba Anamoah, Israel Laryea Share Experiences

MyJoyOnline
Media personalities Israel Laryea and Nana Aba Anamoah have said it is time the Tourism Ministry leverages on the hot air balloon technology to boost the country’s tourism offerings.

The two said this when they flew up the Affienya-Shai Plains on day two of phase two of the COWBELL in the sky project Tuesday.

The two say they were left awed by the picturesque landscape after doing the 50-minute flight.

For Ms. Ama Anamoah, the Tourism ministry should take the lead in this area, even though there is some collaboration between the tourism authority and COWBELL Ghana.

Great technology
“Great education” and “Fun and an experience of a lifetime.”

Those were some of the reviews from some students of Tema Senior High School (SHS) after witnessing a practical demonstration of the Archimedes principle of the hot air balloon, taught in the science class.

Below are photos from the event:

102201890619 1j841p5cbv cowbellhotairballoon45696x624

102201890619 1j041p5ccw cowbellhotairballoon47

102201890620 0g830m4yyt cowbellhotairballoon25

102201890620 vaqduhgtsn cowbellhotairballoon17

102201890620 23041q5dcx cowbellhotairballoon23

102201890621 8cs1vjhuup cowbellhotairballoon15

102201890621 23041q5ddx cowbellhotairballoon26

102201890622 1h830n4aau cowbellhotairballoon12

102201890622 rvmypcb553 cowbellhotairballoon31

102201890623 wcsevihutp cowbellhotairballoon45

102201890623 l5hsk8v331 cowbellhotairballoon39

102201890624 rvmyqdc553 cowbellhotairballoon34

102201890624 uypcsgerrm cowbellhotairballoon52

102201890624 otjvn0y442 cowbellhotairballoon64

102201890625 h41o266fea cowbellhotairballoon60

102201890625 osjvm8x432 cowbellhotairballoon53

102201890625 uypcsgerrm cowbellhotairballoon112

102201890626 k5fri7t2h0 cowbellhotairballoon111

102201890626 qulxpcb543 cowbellhotairballoon62

102201890627 8cs1vihuup cowbellhotairballoon101

102201890627 uapctgfsrm cowbellhotairballoon102

102201890627 rvmyqdc553 cowbellhotairballoon122

102201890628 m5htk8v331 cowbellhotairballoon153

102201890628 i41p266ffa cowbellhotairballoon151

102201890629 g30n1r5edx cowbellhotairballoon146

102201890629 8csevihutp cowbellhotairballoon147

102201890629 i4ep276gfa cowbellhotairballoon182

102201890630 8dt2wjivuq cowbellhotairballoon155

102201890630 g30n1r5edx cowbellhotairballoon156

102201890630 m6itl8w331 cowbellhotairballoon192

102201890631 txobrfdq5l cowbellhotairballoon177

102201890631 k5grj7u2h1 cowbellhotairballoon204

102201890632 rvmypcb553 cowbellhotairballoon141

102201890632 8cs1vjiuup cowbellhotairballoon211

102201890632 txobrfdq5l cowbellhotairballoon185

102201890633 0f72ylkxws cowbellhotairballoon143

102201890633 h40o2r6eey cowbellhotairballoon142

