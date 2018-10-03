Cowbell In The Air: Nana Aba Anamoah, Israel Laryea Share Experiences

Media personalities Israel Laryea and Nana Aba Anamoah have said it is time the Tourism Ministry leverages on the hot air balloon technology to boost the country’s tourism offerings.

The two said this when they flew up the Affienya-Shai Plains on day two of phase two of the COWBELL in the sky project Tuesday.

The two say they were left awed by the picturesque landscape after doing the 50-minute flight.

For Ms. Ama Anamoah, the Tourism ministry should take the lead in this area, even though there is some collaboration between the tourism authority and COWBELL Ghana.

Great technology

“Great education” and “Fun and an experience of a lifetime.”

Those were some of the reviews from some students of Tema Senior High School (SHS) after witnessing a practical demonstration of the Archimedes principle of the hot air balloon, taught in the science class.

Below are photos from the event:

