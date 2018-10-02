Angry Jasmine Baroudi Threatens Her Producer

Ghanaian actress Jasmine Baroudi is the latest celebrity to take to social media to demand payment for work done.

The actress has threatened to take action against production houses if they don't pay her for work she did for them.

Jasmine in a lengthy message shared on Instagram and Twitter, details of how she was cheated by some producers after shooting movies.

She also accused producers of discrimination by making full payment to some cast members and refusing to pay others like her what they deserve.

She threatened to expose two production houses if they do not pay her by the end of the month and said she would also involve her lawyers should they go ahead to show her in their productions

In the post, Jasmine wrote:

“Good Mornin. My name is Jasmine Jamila Baroudi, a GHANAIAN actress and I feel appalled and angry with the way some of the #production houses treat some of us.

“I really don’t understand if they think I would wake up early for days, drive to location, sometimes some ridiculously far location to shoot, and mind you, they don’t pay my transport and sometimes the food they even feed us with is questionable only for them to give us excuses when it comes to paying us!!I am not working for free!am I? (sic)

In July this year, TV presenter and actress, Joselyn Dumas, took organisers of the 3Music Awards to the cleaners on Twitter after they failed to pay her weeks after she hosted the event.

She was unhappy with how they were tossing her about and ranted on Twitter. The matter was later resolved and she was paid her money.

Jasmine is a graduate of the University of Ghana where she studied Psychology. She has starred in movies like Adams Apples, Lost In His Glory, Contract, Double-Cross, Interception and TV Series such as Peep.