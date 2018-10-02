Guru Finally Releases “Journey of Judah” Album

NKZ Music label's boss Guru has finally dropped his highly anticipated album titled 'Journey of Judah' .

The album was launched at a private event held at the Gold Coast Restaurant & Cocktail Bar in Accra on Saturday, September 29.

Industry stakeholders, artiste managers, artistes and media personnel turned up in their numbers, according to multiple reports.

'Journey of Judah' has 35 songs and features some top local and international artistes.

Nigerian Afropop performer Harrysongs got his verse on what many describe as a 'classic album'.

SarkCess Music's Sarkodie got featured on two different tracks. Efya, Medikal, Shaker, BeatMonsta, King Paluta, Roll, Berry, Ogo of MTN Hitmaker and Ennwai of Dobble have their verses on the album.

Highlife legends; KK Fosu, Ofori Amponsah and Kofi B also blessed the album.

Stream or purchase the full album on iTunes via the link below: