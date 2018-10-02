Min. Kobby Frimpong Drops “Awesome” Ft. Eugene Zuta

The Ghanaian gospel scene has been bubbling with some interesting tunes lately. One of such is "Awesome" by Min. Kobby Frimpong who has over 33 years’ experience in music ministry.

The product of Adisadel college, Cape Coast and the University of Ghana, Legon features Eugene Zuta on this melodious single.

He has actively been involved in the raising, training and development of several choirs and music groups in different churches in Ghana.

The gospel minister currently is the Music Director for Revival Outreach Church and has published 4 books and released 2 albums.

In August 2017, he released his first single "Yehowa", a Koded Studios production, which was a re-arrangement of a very popular Ghanaian public domain song. On this song, he featured one of Ghana's gospel giants, Nii Okai.

This marked the beginning of a very fruitful business relationship with Koded studios which was headed by another of Ghana's gospel artistes, Kofi Duah Anto, affectionately known on the music scene as KODA.

Yehowa was followed up a year later with another single from Koded studios, titled "Awesome".

This new single again featured another of Ghana's finest gospel greats, Eugene Zuta. The song was released in September 2018.

Kindly listen and download "AWESOME" new single with the links below: