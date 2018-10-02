What You Might Have Missed @ Vodafone African Legends Night

Thousands of Ghanaian music fans who trooped to the plush Kempinski Hotel last Saturday for the seventh edition of the Vodafone African Legends Night concert were given more than their money's worth, as all the artistes billed for the show thrilled them to their satisfaction.

The concert, which was organised by Global Media Alliance (GMA), featured Ghanaian music legends such as Kojo Antwi, Daddy Lumba, Samini and the Wulomei Cultural Group.

Also present at the event were the former First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, Chief Executive of the GMA, Ernest Boateng, and officials from Vodafone.

The show kicked off with brilliant performances from the Wulomei Cultural Group.

They captivated the audience with their popular songs such as 'Meridian', 'Akosua Serwa', 'Aklowa', 'Kaagba', 'Menye Menye Menye' and 'Takoradi'.

Kojo Antwi, who took over from Wulomei, also delighted fans with most of his hit songs.

He held expectant fans spellbound with over 30 minutes performance of songs from his old and current albums.

Dancehall artiste Samini also performed some of his hit songs like 'Gyae Shee', 'My Own', 'Odo', 'Samini Music', among others.

Daddy Lumba, who was the last artiste to perform, gave a good account of himself on stage. The celebrated highlife artiste had a very strong stage presence and was cheered on all the way through his display.

Daddy Lumba used the event to celebrate his 54th birthday. He was joined on stage by Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, Ernest Boateng and some executives from Vodafone to cut his birthday cake.