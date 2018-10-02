My Lifestyle Has Changed Too – Musician

modernghana logo

Sarah Dankwah Jeremie / Modern Ghana
Ghanaian Afrobeat and hip hop musician Micheal Takyi-Frimpong popularly known as Lord Paper, has announced of being born again and no longer releasing secular music. He made this decleration on Zylofon 102.1FM.

Musician, Lord Paper has revealed that his lifestyle has also been affected by his change from worldliness to Christ.

Paper, in an interview on Zylofon 102.1FM’s Showbiz Agenda revealed that in the past, he used to drink, smoke and even perform at sex parties, however, all that is in the past.

“Apart from the change in my songs, I personally have changed too”, Lord Paper noted.

Though he says he is unable to part ways with some friends from his past life who still indulges in what he describes as sinful acts, the “Awurama” singer indicated that he will not be dragged into his old ways.

Lord Paper is currently promoting his very first gospel song dubbed, “Fa Me Ye”.

