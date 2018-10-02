Joyce Blessing’s ‘I Swerve You’ Hits 1Million Views On YouTube

Music video for Joyce Blessing’s latest hit single dubbed ‘ I Swerve You’ has exceeded 1 Million views on youtube after its release this year.The multi- award winning gospel singer yesterday, 1st October; shared the excitement with her followers via her social media platforms thanking each and everyone for their support.

I Swerve You after its release in January has enjoyed massive airplay in Africa , ‘climbing’ several musical charts with endorsements from dignitaries all over Africa as one of the best songs in Africa.

The video was directed and Shot by Abass of Zylofon Media. Watch Below: