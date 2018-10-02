Beautiful Beneath Screens For Breast & Cervical Cancer 

Beautiful Beneath ladies

Ghana's premier lingerie and sportswear shop, Beautiful Beneath, will be organising a free breast health screening for women and men at its shops at East Legon in Accra on October 6.

This is part of its breast cancer awareness campaign to educate women in particular about breast cancer.

Research has it that one in eight women or 12 percent will get breast cancer sometime in their lives. For many women, it won’t occur until they are at advanced age. Breast cancer happens when cells grow and divide in an out of control and abnormal manner.

Finding breast cancer as early as possible gives you a better chance of successful treatment. And that is the reason Beautiful Beneath is embarking on the campaign.

According to Beautiful Beneath CEO, Juliet Gyamfi, the best medical personnel will be available to give health talk on the importance of regular self-check, how to check and introduce new products to women who have already undergone a mastectomy to flaunt their perfect silhouette.

She also added that women should put their health first and attend regular screening programmes to catch any abnormalities early.

Madam Gyamfi revealed that there will also be a free cervical cancer test. Cervical cancer is a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the cervix.

Beautiful Beneath is also working assiduously to raise funds for breast cancer care. This event will be held at their premises at East Legon on October 6, 2018 at 8:00 am prompt.

The screening exercise comes some few weeks after Beautiful Beneath staged its first fashion sports fashion in Ghana.