Araba Sey Wins Best Model At The Youth Event Awards 2018

Ghanaian top model and brand influencer, Araba Sey grabbed another award at the just endede Youth Event Awards which came off at the silver star towers, Accra on Saturday, September 28th 2018.

In a keenly contested category, Araba sey came head to head with the likes of Juanita Brown, Charlotte Derban, Toosweet Annan Omo Khalifa, Nick Clerks, Edwin Amatey, Joyce Appiah and was ultimately crowned with the top most prize as the model of the year.

Arabs took to her Instagram page and wrote; "To God be the glory..Thanks to everyone who has been supporting me in everything I do and to everyone who voted for me to win Model of the Year at the just ended Youth Event Awards..God bless y'all..More wins to come😍☺️🙏🏼🎉💫

#modeloftheyear #youtheventawards #awards #awardsnight #ghmodel #awardwinningmodel"

Other winners on the night include Lekzy decomic, Elorm beenie, DJ Foxx etc.

The Youth Events Awards is an award event scheme to celebrate and honor outstanding individuals emphatically youths for their outstanding dedication and contributions to the creative arts industry being it events organization and general excellence.

