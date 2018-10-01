Introducing: The Mystic Roots Riddim Album

SYNOPSIS

The Mystic Roots Riddim album was produced by Irie Ites Studio, the biggest and most prolific reggae-dancehall production house in Africa. The riddim was built by Tunz, mixing and mastering was done by Caskeys. Both are in-house sound engineers at Irie Ites Studio.

Listed below is the official complete tracklist of the Mystic Roots Riddim album:

BULK DOWNLOAD:

https://www.mediafire.com/#xbgmfx0epba00

1. GOLD TEETH – Winner

2. BLAK MEXXIAH – Jah Is My Light

3. CRUKED ROUTE – Dark High

4. PAAPA WASTIK – Love Your Smile

5. KONKARAH – Mt Zion

6. XLNC – Mafi Wo (I Miss You)

7. RAJA FLAME – True Colours

8. BURNING FYAH – Hold You Tight

9. RAS CHARMER – Roots And Culture

10. JAH LEAD – Kyer3 Me (Show Me)

11. K’DAANSO – Boss Man

12. IWAN – False Prophets

13. SUBAJAH – Sound Of The Spirit

14. PHOCAS – I Love Haters

15. KWAME PARTAN - Obra (Life)

16. KOJO KOMBOLO - Reggae

17. KOJO KOMBOLO - Deep Weed

18. SCATA BADA - Candle Light

19. RAS KUUKU - Reggae Music