SYNOPSIS The Mystic Roots Riddim album was produced by Irie Ites Studio, the biggest and most prolific reggae-dancehall production house in Africa. The riddim was built by Tunz, mixing and mastering was done by Caskeys. Both are in-house sound engineers at Irie Ites Studio.
Listed below is the official complete tracklist of the Mystic Roots Riddim album:
1. GOLD TEETH – Winner 2. BLAK MEXXIAH – Jah Is My Light 3. CRUKED ROUTE – Dark High 4. PAAPA WASTIK – Love Your Smile 5. KONKARAH – Mt Zion 6. XLNC – Mafi Wo (I Miss You) 7. RAJA FLAME – True Colours 8. BURNING FYAH – Hold You Tight 9. RAS CHARMER – Roots And Culture 10. JAH LEAD – Kyer3 Me (Show Me) 11. K’DAANSO – Boss Man 12. IWAN – False Prophets 13. SUBAJAH – Sound Of The Spirit 14. PHOCAS – I Love Haters 15. KWAME PARTAN - Obra (Life) 16. KOJO KOMBOLO - Reggae 17. KOJO KOMBOLO - Deep Weed 18. SCATA BADA - Candle Light 19. RAS KUUKU - Reggae Music
Introducing: The Mystic Roots Riddim Album
BULK DOWNLOAD:
https://www.mediafire.com/#xbgmfx0epba00
