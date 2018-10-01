modernghana logo

Introducing: The Mystic Roots Riddim Album

SYNOPSIS
The Mystic Roots Riddim album was produced by Irie Ites Studio, the biggest and most prolific reggae-dancehall production house in Africa. The riddim was built by Tunz, mixing and mastering was done by Caskeys. Both are in-house sound engineers at Irie Ites Studio.

Listed below is the official complete tracklist of the Mystic Roots Riddim album:

BULK DOWNLOAD:
https://www.mediafire.com/#xbgmfx0epba00

1. GOLD TEETH – Winner
2. BLAK MEXXIAH – Jah Is My Light
3. CRUKED ROUTE – Dark High
4. PAAPA WASTIK – Love Your Smile
5. KONKARAH – Mt Zion
6. XLNC – Mafi Wo (I Miss You)
7. RAJA FLAME – True Colours
8. BURNING FYAH – Hold You Tight
9. RAS CHARMER – Roots And Culture
10. JAH LEAD – Kyer3 Me (Show Me)
11. K’DAANSO – Boss Man
12. IWAN – False Prophets
13. SUBAJAH – Sound Of The Spirit
14. PHOCAS – I Love Haters
15. KWAME PARTAN - Obra (Life)
16. KOJO KOMBOLO - Reggae
17. KOJO KOMBOLO - Deep Weed
18. SCATA BADA - Candle Light
19. RAS KUUKU - Reggae Music

