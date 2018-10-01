Praye To Drop New Single

Ghanaian music trio, Praye who announced their comeback after a sterling performance at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards are preparing to release their new music projects.

In an exclusive interview with Kwame Dadzie on Citi FM’s Celebrity Radar, Choirmaster (a member of the group) said they would be releasing two singles of their upcoming ten-track album, in few weeks.

“The group is ready. So far we’ve recorded about songs but in the meantime we are dropping two. It took us a long time byut we have been preparing to give something good to our fans. In a week or two, our fans are going to have a feel of the Christmas banger,” he said.

On 14th April, 2018, the hip life trio performed together for the first time since they broke up in 2014.

The group, comprising Choirmaster, Kente and Big J Cartel, mounted the stage of the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards to thrill music fans to their old hit songs.

Praye was born in 2004 after they emerged winners of the maiden edition of the Nescafe African Revelations talent hunt.

They produced hit songs such as 'Shordy,' 'Angelina,' 'Jacket', among others.

In 2014, members of the group went their separate ways but two of them (Kente and Big J) came back later to keep the group.

Choirmaster after the break up has released songs like 'Catwalk,' 'Ghana's Most Beautiful' and 'Pull Him Down' and 'Double Up' while the other two have also done their individual and joint projects.

News has it that former manager of Becca, Kiki Banson of EKB Records is behind the comeback of the Praye Group.