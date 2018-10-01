Sista Afia Wins At 3rd TV Music Video Awards 2018

Ghana's female songstress Sista Afia has been awarded at the just ended 3rd TV Music Video Awards.

The event which was held last Saturday inside Movenpick Hotel witnessed the appearance of top industry players from the music, movie and corporate sector.

The "Slay Queen" crooner, Sista Afia had in total 4 nominations, but won 2 out of them.

She won the Best Hiplife Video with "Pass U" and Best hip hop female video with D33d3w by Eno Barony featuring herself.

Sista Afia is currently promoting her latest single titled "Champion Atta" off her maiden album which is expected to be out in few weeks from now.

Watch the visuals for Champion Atta here, which stars actor cum musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win.