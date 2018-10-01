Do You Have Two Types Of Skin Colours? – Fan Asks Nigerian Actress

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has been called out by a fan to answer why she appears almost white in some pictures and dark in others.

Mercy Aigbe slammed the follower who took to her Instagram page to mock and accuse her of bleaching.

The actress in her response decided to educate her on ‘photo lightening’ tools in photo editing software.

Her response read, “… And your blocked brain didn’t tell you about lightening when pix are taken?”

