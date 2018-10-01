Benedicta Gafah Clashes With Afia Schwar

Ghanaian actress, Benedicta Gafah, has lashed out at controversial TV personality Afia Schwarzenegger.

Her outbursts follows statement by TV icon, Afia Schwarzenegger that she [Benedicta Gafah] has aborted her six months pregnancy with colleague actress Nana Ama Mcbrown’s husband, Maxwell Mensah.

Speaking on the issue, the elegant actress explained that she would never abort her baby once she gets pregnant no matter the circumstances.

She revealed this during an interview on Celebrity Ride with Zionfelix.

Miss Gafah continued that even if she is going out with any man, she would use condom instead of getting pregnant.