Photos: Yvonne Nelson Spends Cosy Time With Baby Daddy

Portia Arthur - pulse.com.gh
News of Yvonne Nelson 's pregnancy came as a shock to many Ghanaians after she denied it on countless occasion.

The award-winning actress broke the news on her 32nd birthday, Sunday, November 12, 2017, as she covered the front page of Wow Magazine in a lovely dress.

The screen diva and international photographer, Jamie Roberts welcomed a bouncing baby girl, Ryn Roberts on Sunday, October 29, 2017.

In her exclusive interview with the magazine, she revealed how she hid her pregnancy from the public and her mother's reaction when she told her about her pregnancy when the family hasn't received her hand in marriage.

The bond between celebrity baby, Ryn, and her daddy is nothing like you have seen before as the duo spend quality time together.

Check out some photos below:

101201834156 ptkwn0y442 download

Baby Ryn and her daddy, Jamie Roberts

101201834156 l5hsk8v331 download

Baby Ryn and some other lovely kids spending quality time together

