Adebayor Surprises Funny Face On Birthday

Celebrated Ghanaian comedian and actor, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known in the entertainment scene as Funny Face, has received yet another surprise birthday gift from ace international footballer and friend, Emmanuel Seyi Adebayor.

In an Instagram post on Monday morning, Adebayor gifted Funny Face with a blank cheque, and any item of his choice from Hisense Ghana.

The post read, “Happy birthday to my good homie and brother @therealfunnyface. We all know how much I care about you. For your birthday I don't have much to give you but there are two things I would like to say.

“I want you to go visit my friends from @hisense_ghana. Pick any item from their store and tell them I sent you. They will be waiting”.

The post continued, “I would like you to go to the nearest Access Bank in Accra, there is a blank cheque waiting. It's for you to write any amount on it. Please remember we promised not to finish each other's money, so be reasonable. Anyways help me wish my brother @therealfunnyface a Happy Birthday. May God Bless your hustle”.

unny face and Emmanuel Adebayor have been known to be friends for years, and the show of brotherly love between them over the years, is widely known.

A gift from the footballer to Funny Face is no news, as it can be recalled that Adebayor gifted the comedian with a customized Range Rover SUV in 2012, as a personal gift.

Below is a snapshot of the instragram post:

