Adom TV's 'Nsromma' Show To Revive Dying Highlife Genre

Channel Manager of Adom TV, Abena Yiadom has promised Ghanaians that the channel’ s new music reality show, ‘Nsromma’, will provide a unique platform for the unearthing of future highlife legends.

Speaking at the launch of the show at Oak Plaza Hotel in Spintex, a suburb of Accra, Ms Yiadom said the talent show is aimed at supporting kids who have interests in all kinds of music.

She explained that not everyone has the dream of pursuing a white-collar job and hence the need to provide avenues to push talented children to develop their musical prowess. This is one of the key aims of the ‘Nsromma’ music reality show, she added.

“Highlife music is not patronised as before. We will help talented children to become the new Nana Ampadu, Daddy Lumba, George Darko, and the rest… not everyone was born to be a doctor, teacher or a presenter, some people have music as their talent,” she said.

The ‘Nsoromma’ reality show will give children between the ages of 8 and 12 the platform to develop their skills as singers/musicians.

Over the next 14 weeks, starting from next Sunday, October 7, 2018, Ghana will witness the unleashing of pure talent in children drawn from different parts of the country.

Television experience for both children and their parents will, therefore, change with the launch of ‘Nsromma’.

The show will enter the competitive phase after the successful completion of auditioning to select 30 contestants from three sectors of Ghana.