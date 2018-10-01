Marry Your Fellow Men If Women Are Bad – Leila Djansi

US-based Ghanaian movie producer and director Leila Djansi has advised men to marry their fellow men because men have always argued that women are imperfect and evil.

Sharing her opinion to such claims by men, she indicated that if men want perfection, they should marry each other.

According to her since they would get everything that they needed right, it would be only expedient to put two males together in holy matrimony.

She said 'If women are evil and unnecessary, why don't men just marry their fellow men since Y'all are pure and important? Put two perfect people together. That will solve these issues'.

Leila Djansi is noted for movies like, "Like Cotton Twines", "Ties That Bind", "Sinking Sands" and "Where Children Play".