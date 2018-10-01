Francis Agyei Releases New Single Ft. Joe Mettle

Francis Adjei (left) in a pose Joe Mettle

Gospel musician Francis Adjei, who appeared on the music scene over two decades ago and performed on so many musical platforms in Ghana and beyond, has announced that all is set for the release of his latest single titled 'He's alive' featuring Joe Mettle.

With a silky voice and talent which he described as a special gift from God, Francis Adjei is set to rock Ghana and the world again with his yet-to-be released album.

Beatwaves gathered that the video for the song which is also the title song for his upcoming album was shot from a studio together with Joe Mettle.

Francis Adjei, who is currently in the studios working on his latest album, said he would release his latest single by the close of this week, and promised to run things in a different dimension this time around.

According to his management, his new album would feature a number of prominent gospel artistes including Akese Brempong, Uncle Ato and Nacee.

Francis Agyei, who has signed a five-year recording and managing contract with Media Excel Productions, is among the few Ghanaian musicians who were working tirelessly to make Ghana's music industry gain recognition on the international music scene.

Francis Adjei shot his way into the limelight some years back with inspiring songs such as Metwere Obotan Bi, God You Are So Good, Sing Unto the Lord and All Power belongs to Jesus which made an impact on the gospel music scene.

Having produced over 50 songs in English and several African dialects including 'God you're so good', 'Shake the devil off' 'Metwere obotan' and 'Akode biara', he is considered a legend on the African music scene.

The Pentecostal Praise and Worship leader returned to the scene after about a decade-long break and made a huge impression following a spectacular ministration at the 2017 edition of Adom Praiz held at the Perez Dome.