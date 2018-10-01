Ohemaa Mercy Honoured In USA

Renowned gospel artiste Ohemaa Mercy, who is currently on a US tour, has been honoured in the United States of America (USA) with the Key to the City of Cincinnati, Ohio.

The celebrated gospel legend was handed the Key by the Mayor of Cincinnati, Joseph Cranley, last Thursday, September 27, for her immense contribution to the growth of the gospel music industry in Ghana and Africa.

According to Mayor Joseph Cranley, the Key was given to the 'Aseda' hitmaker for her “humanitarian support of international and domestic advocate”.

Having received the Key to the city, Ohemaa Mercy thanked God, the Mayor and the people of Cincinnati for the honour at a short ceremony. She promised to do more to help the society.

She also thanked Ghanaians, as well as his music fans, for the support given her throughout her musical career.

Ohemaa Mercy becomes the first Ghanaian gospel musician to receive a key in the United States of America after Sonnie Badu.

The gospel musician joins Okyeame Kwame who was honoured in November 2016 as the only Ghanaian entertainers to receive the key to the city of Cincinnati.

In August 2018, Ohemaa Mercy hosted this year's edition of the 'Tehillah Experience' which featured female American gospel artiste Juanita Bynum as the headline artiste at the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Calvary Temple, Spintex Road, in Accra.

Patrons of this year's edition of the concert dubbed 'His Name Is Jesus' were treated with inspirational live musical performances from selected celebrated gospel artistes such as Moses OK, Elder Mireku, Ceccy Twum, Oware Junior, Cwesi Oteng, Akese Brempong and a host of others.