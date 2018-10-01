Kojo Antwi, Daddy Lumba, Samini Rock Audience @ 2018 African Legends Night

On any day, any of the three acts who performed at this year’s Vodafone African Legends Night will give you a show of a lifetime.

Individually, Kojo Antwi, Daddy Lumba and Samini never fail to give patrons of any show a performance of a lifetime.

Now imagine having the three on one stage? That’s what happened at the 2018 edition of the Vodafone African Legends Night at the Kempinski Hotel on Saturday night.

The three Ghanaian legends were simply in their elements on the night. They each took turns rocked the hundreds of music lovers who turned up for the event.

In its 7th Edition, the Vodafone African Legends Night is an event that celebrates great music acts from the African continent. It also creates a platform where these legends have a direct encounter with their fans.

Over the years, African Legends Night has celebrated musical icons. Notable performers include South Africa’s legend and first headliner Hugh Masekela, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Kanda Bongo Man, Femi Kuti, Freddy Meiway, Gyedu Blay Ambulley, Amakye Dede, Saxophonist Steve Bedi, Ben Brako as well as a blend of artistes across Africa.

Opening the show this year was the indigenous Ga band, Wulomei. They took patrons back to their root with great old tunes.

When the Maestro, ‘Mr Music Man’ Kojo Antwi took the stage, the dancing floor was chocked with patrons as he thrilled them to an impressive repertoire of smash hits from reggae, highlife and other genres.

The music legend performed songs such as ‘Emrika’, ‘Music Man’, ‘Tom and Jerry’, and ‘Medofo Pa’.

Kojo Antwi brought his energy and simply shook the house for over an hour with nonstop music as the crowd sang along.

Next was Samini, who stepped up the tempo. The ‘Reggae and Dancehall’ act, who humbly considers himself as a young legend, was on fire!

He dished out hit songs like ‘Linda’ to ‘Iskoki’, ‘Gyae Shi’, ‘My Own’, ‘Where My Baby Dey’, to his new tune ‘Obaa’.

Samini also performed songs of Nana Kwame Ampadu, Bob Marley to pay homage to them for their contribution to music.

On his 54th birthday on the night of the show, Daddy Lumba gave out something special. He gave the fans the opportunity to sing their favourite Lumba songs backed by himself.

He was presented with a special cake by the organizers, Global Media Alliance and headline sponsor, Vodafone joined by Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.

Ending the show, Lumba thanked Ghanaians for supporting him and Ghanaian Music.