The Bible Was Not Written For Monkeys – Prophet Kumchacha

Outspoken preacher, Nicholas Osei, has stated that the Bible was not written for monkeys and rats but for the correction and rebuke of human beings.

The Founder and Leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, popularly known as Kumchacha in his contribution to a discussion on UTV’s “Who Killed Libia” on Sunday rubbished claims by some congregants that pastors use their situation to preach.

“I find it absurd when congregants go about accusing pastors of using their situation to deliver sermons in church.

“The Bible was not written for monkey, rats, or other animals. Pastors preach as led by the spirit.

“Social vices are rife in society. So if he is led by the spirit to preach about greed, envy, jealousy, fornication, gossip etc, these are all attitudes we are confronted with on daily basis, hence it is not intentional.

“Most pastors prepare sermons and end up being directed on the pulpit to speak on another issue. So pastors gain nothing discussing your issue publicly,” he said.

Counselor George Lutterodt who was also on the programme added that one should be happy out of the lot their issue has come up as a sermon.

He explained that, it is an opportunity for people to learn from their mistakes and apply the counsel given them to transform their lives.