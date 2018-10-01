I Won’t Always Sing About Sex – Wendy Shay

Ghanaian Afrobeat artiste, Wendy Shay has stated that she has plans to touch other topic other those with sexual connotations.

In an interview with Delay on the Delay Show, the 'Uber Driver' hit maker said despite the fact that she is known for being playful with song that carry sexual meanings, she would not always toe that line.

When asked if her fondness for songs with sexual innuendos won't make her sound predictable and boring, she answered in the negative.

“No that won't happen. We are coming up with a lot of songs so you can't say they're predictable. We are definitely going to change themes,” she said.

Wendy Shay who is managed by Bullet (manager of the late Ebony Reigns), has also said that unlike the perception that she is trying hard to copy Ebony's style, she is only being herself.

According to the 22-year old singer, she is natural playful and believes that informs why her manager and songwriter Bullet choose themes that would suit her.

Wendy also told Delay that she is not worried when people compare her to Ebony because Ebony contributed greatly to the music scene.

Ebony who died early this year in gory accident was also noted for using puns that invoke sexual interpretations to her songs.

Wendy Shay currently has songs like 'Uber Driver,' 'Bedroom Commando' and 'Astalavista.'