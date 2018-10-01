Prophet Kumchacha Fires Counselor Lutterodt

Founder of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei aka Kumchacha has indicated that vociferous counselor, George Lutterodt has a problem.

Kumchacha made these remarks on UTV’s “Who killed Libia” on Sunday after the counselor stated that he cannot be aroused even when his wife appears before him without clothes.

He said, “Men who get turned on when they see the exposed vitals of a woman are sick”.

According to him, a man’s desire for a woman begins with what he sees. He then has the choice to entertain the thoughts to tame his “weapon”.

“If a man mistakenly sees a woman without clothes and gets aroused to the point of laying with her. Then that man is sick. It doesn’t even matter if the woman is your wife. Your brain should be able to control your weapon,” he argued.

But Prophet Kumchacha challenged the claim, saying that Counselor Lutterodt may have a problem in his reproductive system, if his wife does not turn him on without clothes.

He observed that the unbridled desires of men must be controlled especially when it is directed at just any woman, but if the woman is the person’s wife there is nothing wrong with it.