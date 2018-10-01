Afia Schwarzenegger Is Depressed – Counselor

The controversial celebrity critic, Counselor George Lutterodt claims that television personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa known as Afia Schwarzenegger is suffering from depression.

According to him, her depression is borne out of her problems with her former husband, Abrokwah.

It could be recalled that Afia Schwarzenegger became the talk of social media after her husband caught her with another man on their matrimonial bed.

Although the act was disgraceful, Afia Schwarzenegger acted like she was not worried and that she is a strong lady.

But speaking about social media, depression, and effect of trolls on celebrities, Counselor Lutterodt indicated that Afia is still suffering from depression and needs help.

He indicated that if people doubt that Afia Schwarzenegger is depressed, they should check how she reacts whenever anyone talks about her issue with Abrokwah .

He therefore asking her to come for help from him in order to make her free.