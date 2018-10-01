We Are Tourism Ambassadors Without Portfolio – Dada KD

In the rising argument on how ineffective tourism ambassadors have been in promoting tourism in Ghana, renowned highlife musician, Dada KD has revealed that, the ambassadors are without set responsibilities.

Dada, in an interview with Sammy Flex, host of Zylofon 102.1 FM’s Showbiz Agenda, stated that the ministry has not laid down roles for each one of the hundred ambassadors.

The “Tekyerema” hit maker further stressed that, the ambassadors are not given executive treatment to enable them work at the best capacity.

Dada complained of the unavailability of an office for Tourism ambassadors as well as the lack of funds to support their projects.

While he tried to hold back some of his reservations on the affairs of the ministry, KD stated that he was awarded the privilege to serve in that capacity because he rallied behind the NPP government to win the elections.

“I can’t speak for others but for myself, I believe I was appointed as an ambassador because I endorsed Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo during the elections”, he disclosed.

Though he refused to detail what he is currently working on, Dada KD says he is embarking on projects in the Central Region, which will be disclosed to the public before end of year.

He told Sammy Flex, “Right now, I am working on something in the central region. By December things will pull through.”