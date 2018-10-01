modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Celebrity

Wendy Shay Jabs Critics Over Her Live Band Performance

Joyce Sesi - pulse.com.gh
Afro-pop singer Wendy Shay says people who have problems with her live band performance on Adom TV have hearing impairment.

Social Media users have trolled Wendy Shay for a poor live band performance video which went viral on social media.

But speaking to Nkonkonsa, the singer mentioned that she did her best and gave her all during the said performance.

According to the 'Uber Driver' hitmaker, people who have problems with that particular performance clearly are using bad phones or have problems with their ears.

'I think they have problems with their ears or they use bad phones because, to me, my performance was great.'

