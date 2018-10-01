Photos: Central Region’s Nana Ama Benson Wins Miss Ghana 2018

In spite of the numerous allegations and controversies that have rocked the Miss Ghana beauty pageant, organisers have, on Saturday night, crowned a new queen.

The controversies and allegations obviously didn’t deter organisers of the pageant, Exclusive Events Ghana and its CEO Inna Mariam Patty from going ahead to organise this year’s pageant.

At the plush Accra Marriot Hotel in Accra on Saturday night, Nana Ama Benson, a 23-year-old graduate of University Ghana Nursing School, who represented the Central Region, was crowned Miss Ghana 2018.

She beat nine other hopefuls at the finale which also saw her won Beauty with a Purpose, Most Disciplined, Miss Bikini and Miss Eloquence.

False claims?

The year 2017 did not end well for the organisers. Unfortunately for them, the nightmares of 2017 followed them into 2018. The pageant came under heavy public scrutiny.

Like an unfolding Cantata drama set to win an Oscar in an unknown category, a flood of serious allegations was levelled against organisers of the pageant and its CEO, Inna Mariam Patty.

Read: Miss Ghana 2017, Margaret Dery has resigned

Four former winners of what was supposed to the nation’s premier pageant - Margaret Dery (Miss Ghana 2017), Stephanie Karikari (Miss Ghana 2010), Giuseppina Nana Akua Baafi (Miss Ghana 2013) and Antoinette Delali Kemavor (Miss Ghana 2015) - made perilous allegations of how they suffered physical and sexual abuse in the hands of the organisers.

L-R: Stephanie Karikari, Antoinette Delali Kemavor and Giuseppina Baafi

The resignation of Margaraet Dery, who was crowned on October 7 last year at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Accra, stoked the Miss Ghana controversial fire.

Margaret Dery, winner of Miss Ghana 2017

Read: Miss Ghana organisers ‘gladly’ accept Margaret Dery’s resignation ‘in good faith’

Demand for proof

Reacting to the storm that the revelations had created, organisers dared the four winners to mention the names and addresses of the big men who wanted to sexually abuse them.

Exclusive Events Ghana, in one of their reactions, had famously said beauties without brains consider themselves as sex objects.

The 2018 Miss Ghana

The controversies and allegations obviously didn’t deter Inna Mariam Patty and her organisation from going ahead to launch this year’s pageant.

At the plush Accra Marriot Hotel in Accra on Saturday night, Nana Ama Benson, a 23-year-old graduate of University Ghana Nursing School, who represented the Central Region, was crowned Miss Ghana 2018.

She beat nine other hopefuls at the finale which also saw her win Beauty with a Purpose, Most Disciplined, Miss Bikini and Miss Eloquence.

On the night also, Northern Region representative, Laila Issaka, a 24-year-old Accounting graduate of Koforidua Technical University, and Elizabeth Mary Maclean, a 22-year-old graduate of Accra Technical University who represented the Western Region, were adjudged first and second runners-up respectively.

The prize

Nana Ama Benson, for her prize, took home the Miss Ghana crown, a Mahindra KUV 100 official car and the sole ticket to represent Ghana at the Miss World Pageant 2018.

She will also be volunteering with Exclusive Events Ghana and Miss Ghana Foundation for a year as well as enjoy a platinum gym membership at the ultra-modern Pippa's Health Centre in Accra.

Nana Ama Benson is also entitled to products from Samsung/Electroland and other sponsors aside a monthly allowance of â‚µ1000 among other prices.

The first and second runner-ups received Hyundai Grande i10 official cars. They will also volunteer with the Exclusive Events Ghana and Miss Ghana Foundation for a year among other prizes.

The 2018 Miss Ghana pageant finale, which was hosted by Abeiku Santana with support from Josephine Aryitey, was attended a number of well-known personalities including Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Fred Nuamah, Bice Osei Kuffour (Obuor), Moesha Boduong, and Shatta Michy.

The event witnessed performances from saxophonist Steve Bedi and Wendy Shay.