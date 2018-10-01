modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Open Letter To A Dude (anthony) In The Usa—concerning Bloodlines And Ancest...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
57 minutes ago | General News

Photos: Central Region’s Nana Ama Benson Wins Miss Ghana 2018

MyJoyOnline
L-R: Laila Issaka (first runner-up), Nana Ama Benson (Miss Ghana 2018), and Elizabeth Mary Maclean (second runner-up)
L-R: Laila Issaka (first runner-up), Nana Ama Benson (Miss Ghana 2018), and Elizabeth Mary Maclean (second runner-up)

In spite of the numerous allegations and controversies that have rocked the Miss Ghana beauty pageant, organisers have, on Saturday night, crowned a new queen.

The controversies and allegations obviously didn’t deter organisers of the pageant, Exclusive Events Ghana and its CEO Inna Mariam Patty from going ahead to organise this year’s pageant.

At the plush Accra Marriot Hotel in Accra on Saturday night, Nana Ama Benson, a 23-year-old graduate of University Ghana Nursing School, who represented the Central Region, was crowned Miss Ghana 2018.

She beat nine other hopefuls at the finale which also saw her won Beauty with a Purpose, Most Disciplined, Miss Bikini and Miss Eloquence.

False claims?
The year 2017 did not end well for the organisers. Unfortunately for them, the nightmares of 2017 followed them into 2018. The pageant came under heavy public scrutiny.

Like an unfolding Cantata drama set to win an Oscar in an unknown category, a flood of serious allegations was levelled against organisers of the pageant and its CEO, Inna Mariam Patty.

Read: Miss Ghana 2017, Margaret Dery has resigned
Four former winners of what was supposed to the nation’s premier pageant - Margaret Dery (Miss Ghana 2017), Stephanie Karikari (Miss Ghana 2010), Giuseppina Nana Akua Baafi (Miss Ghana 2013) and Antoinette Delali Kemavor (Miss Ghana 2015) - made perilous allegations of how they suffered physical and sexual abuse in the hands of the organisers.

1012018113615 rvmyqdc553 4569514687949 7738593244407

L-R: Stephanie Karikari, Antoinette Delali Kemavor and Giuseppina Baafi

The resignation of Margaraet Dery, who was crowned on October 7 last year at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Accra, stoked the Miss Ghana controversial fire.

1012018113616 l5hsk8v331 772967599021 2964694184871

Margaret Dery, winner of Miss Ghana 2017
Read: Miss Ghana organisers ‘gladly’ accept Margaret Dery’s resignation ‘in good faith’

Demand for proof
Reacting to the storm that the revelations had created, organisers dared the four winners to mention the names and addresses of the big men who wanted to sexually abuse them.

Exclusive Events Ghana, in one of their reactions, had famously said beauties without brains consider themselves as sex objects.

The 2018 Miss Ghana
The controversies and allegations obviously didn’t deter Inna Mariam Patty and her organisation from going ahead to launch this year’s pageant.

1012018113616 k5fri7t2h0 6772119590288 5104724295954

At the plush Accra Marriot Hotel in Accra on Saturday night, Nana Ama Benson, a 23-year-old graduate of University Ghana Nursing School, who represented the Central Region, was crowned Miss Ghana 2018.

She beat nine other hopefuls at the finale which also saw her win Beauty with a Purpose, Most Disciplined, Miss Bikini and Miss Eloquence.

1012018113616 k5fri7t2h0 1270400581001 8220945816176

On the night also, Northern Region representative, Laila Issaka, a 24-year-old Accounting graduate of Koforidua Technical University, and Elizabeth Mary Maclean, a 22-year-old graduate of Accra Technical University who represented the Western Region, were adjudged first and second runners-up respectively.

The prize
Nana Ama Benson, for her prize, took home the Miss Ghana crown, a Mahindra KUV 100 official car and the sole ticket to represent Ghana at the Miss World Pageant 2018.

1012018113616 0g830m4yyt 117792753813 7789668867209

She will also be volunteering with Exclusive Events Ghana and Miss Ghana Foundation for a year as well as enjoy a platinum gym membership at the ultra-modern Pippa's Health Centre in Accra.

Nana Ama Benson is also entitled to products from Samsung/Electroland and other sponsors aside a monthly allowance of â‚µ1000 among other prices.

1012018113616 8dt2wkjwvq 1000091429644 9437065088759

The first and second runner-ups received Hyundai Grande i10 official cars. They will also volunteer with the Exclusive Events Ghana and Miss Ghana Foundation for a year among other prizes.

1012018113617 8cs1vjiuup 1151494796077 1833335492242

The 2018 Miss Ghana pageant finale, which was hosted by Abeiku Santana with support from Josephine Aryitey, was attended a number of well-known personalities including Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Fred Nuamah, Bice Osei Kuffour (Obuor), Moesha Boduong, and Shatta Michy.

The event witnessed performances from saxophonist Steve Bedi and Wendy Shay.

1012018113617 osjum8x432 8418928027463 1631972959006

1012018113617 1i841p5cbv 8318506648350 8863748455109

1012018113617 sxnaredq5k 9483131443512 5954693164210

1012018113617 swnaredq5k 3623995719011 6377613982185

1012018113618 j5eq27t2gb 5015905828473 3015568160296

1012018113618 8dt2wjivup 6338080081467 9982279938593

1012018113618 m6htl8w331 4706646803197 1060367523692

1012018113618 1h830o4aau 293223323869 7949783648985

1012018113618 sxoaredq5l 3728217338418 5335512435632

1012018113618 j4eq2762gb 2310118668453 7113084177383

1012018113618 0eu2xkjwwr 3397229111391 4282896532521

1012018113619 qulxoca443 8182847585839 3618484151446

1012018113619 g40n1r5edx 370181665341 6601775617907

1012018113619 wbreuihtto 5139346003946 8577577207185

1012018113619 rwnyqdcp53 5465524073017 4622477447458

1012018113619 k5fri7t2h0 4532270371396 8978408680918

1012018113619 0f72ylkxwr 1993976845819 2040475119215

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1'No african girl will choose six pack over six cars .. So stop going to the gym and go to work.

By: Oluwaseun Algebra quot-img-1
body-container-line