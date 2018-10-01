My Ex-Hubby Chris Attoh Is Not A “Man” – Damilola Adegbite

Nigerian actress Damilola Adegbite, has revealed some lessons she learnt from her previous marriage with Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh.

According to her, she has identified the mistakes she made in her marriage with Chris and would not want to repeat them in her next marriage.

Speaking to the Punch, Damilola said she was ready to marry again but this time, she needs a real man.

“Of course, why not? I never say never. This time, I will be looking out for a man; he has to be a man (in the real sense of the word). I don't try to foresee things as I prefer to live in the moment. I learnt a lot from my past experience (in marriage) and I may have to write a book about it.

There are quite a lot of things and I wouldn't want to single out one. If I single it out, it may seem like the most important one when it's not so; they are all very important.” she noted.

Damilola and Chris who got married in 2015 have a son called Brian.

Last year, Chris said the reason most marriages don't work is that 'we' have forgotten what the fundamentals of marriage are.

Damilola and ex-husband Chris Attoh

“When you love someone it is important to be able to forgive, to be able to respect, to be able to submit. As a woman, you need to trust the captain of the ship. It's really important if you want peace in your home,” he said.

However, he noted that he does not regret ever getting married to Nigerian actress Damilola.

“I believe that life is too short for regrets and everything happens for a reason. I have a beautiful baby boy. I have a wealth of experience and I have a lot of work to do,” he added.

The two actors can be remembered for playing sensual roles in '6 Hours to Christmas.'