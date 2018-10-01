Nana Appiah Mensah Is Not A Fraudster – Actress

Kumawood star and Zylofon Media actress, Benedicta Gafah has come out to declare the defense of Zylofon Media and Menzgold boss, Nana Appiah Mensah following accusations that he is a fraudster.

The filmmaker who is not happy about the fraud charges against the business mogul said there is no iota of truth in the allegation. Speaking to Zionfelix on the Celebrity Ride show, Miss Gafah who has been with NAM 1 for over a year said Menzgold is not only a local company for the Chief Executive Officer to make off with customer’s cash. To her, the gold dealing company is an international firm which has respect all over the world so she cannot fathom why people would think for once that Nana Appiah Mensah will squander their hard-earned money.

The Zylofon Media signee went ahead to describe her boss as “one of the nicest and humble people” who she is very sure will not dupe people for his personal gains. Telling Zionfelix, host of the show about her encounter with the millionaire, the screen goddess disclosed that even though she is not very close to him, the rich man’s respect and humility she has seen during the few moments they have met baffle her.

Again, the Kumawood star opined that Nana Appiah Mensah would not have decided to help the creative arts industry if he was not a good person. The actress cum movie producer further questioned why some Ghanaians are describing Mr. Appiah Mensah as a fraudster because he has not engaged in any fraudulent act.

Nana Appiah Mensah has been accused of fraud due to Menzgold brouhaha which has been happening for weeks now but he has been mute on the allegation. His accusers believe he will run away with his client’s money.

Watch Benedicta Gafah defending Nana Appiah Mensah on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix show below: