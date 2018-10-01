modernghana logo

Open Letter To A Dude (anthony) In The Usa—concerning Bloodlines And Ancest...
George Annor Ansah
PHOTOS: Elegant Petrah Slays @ The 3rD TV Music Video Awards.

Manner Records first lady Petrah graced the red carpet of the 3rd TV Music Video Awards held last night in an elegant fashion.

The Badder hitmaker who is currently the hottest female artiste in Ghana was in her usual hot element as she showed up on the red carpet in a Pink BW dress and a black inner with a Chopard watch on her wrist.

See more photos:

1012018102050 l5hsk8v331 img20180930wa0014

1012018102057 8cs1vihuup img20180930wa0015

1012018102103 h40o2r6eey img20180930wa0016

1012018102111 ptkwn0a442 img20180930wa0017

