PHOTOS: Elegant Petrah Slays @ The 3rD TV Music Video Awards.
Manner Records first lady Petrah graced the red carpet of the 3rd TV Music Video Awards held last night in an elegant fashion.
The Badder hitmaker who is currently the hottest female artiste in Ghana was in her usual hot element as she showed up on the red carpet in a Pink BW dress and a black inner with a Chopard watch on her wrist.
See more photos: