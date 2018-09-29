Eugy Shoots ‘Love’ Music Video With King Promise On Ibiza Island

London-based Ghanaian artiste, Eugy has just wrapped up the shoot of his new music video titled ‘L.O.V.E.’ on the Spanish island of Ibiza.

The song features 'Abena' singer King Promise who is riding high on music charts now.

Several behind-the-scenes flicks that were captured of the shoot have surfaced on social media.

Eugy has had a busy year, releasing new songs and videos.

Ibiza, an island in the Mediterranean Sea off the eastern coast of Spain is home to quiet villages, yoga retreats and beaches.

Eugy continues to prove he is one of the most exciting and versatile newcomers in the game.

He got his big break onto the music scene when his song 'Chance' which featured Nigerian artist Davido went viral on social media platforms

Since breaking into mainstream music, he has released songs titled Dance For Me, Body, Mo Nsa, Look Like You, Don Corleone, Give It To Me, Hold Tight, Captain, Soco remix and a number of other songs.

See photos of the video shoot below:



Eugy and King Promise



King Promise

–

By: citinewsroom.com/Ghana