WATCH: Ras Kuuku finally outdoors “I Love You” official video

Sabaman Entertainment and Puom Music label frontman, Ras Kuuku has finally outdoor his latest video for “I Love You”.

Produced by KV Bangers and the film directed by Soba Smart Films, the Afropop song urges men to cherish, adore and appreciate their women.

“Every man needs a woman. And, also treat her well. The song is dedicated to every loving and caring woman,” Rask Kuuku said in an interview.

In the 2 minutes video, Ras Kuuku is seen hanging out with a hottie and giving her all the best treatment every responsible and loving man in this world would do.

The classic visual also features some eye-catching choreography performance from dancers garbed in a Puom Music merch.

Enjoy the full music video below and don’t forget to share your candid views below.