Stonebwoy Drops Official Video For "Most Original" ft. Sean Paul

Stonebwoy has officially released the video to "Most Original" off of his "Epistles of Mama" album which was released in 2017.

The Burniton Music Group owner and Zylofon Music label signee dropped the album Friday, September 28, following a great tease via social media.

The Afro-Dancehall track which features Grammy Award-winning Jamaican artiste Sean Paul is one of the best songs Stonebwoy dished out on his album.

Short in Jamaica during Stonebwoy's recent tour, the video captures some beautiful ghetto scenes and splendid choreography.

The colourful visual for the mid-tempo jam produced by Black Diamond of GMS Records and mixed and by Master Garzy was directed by Jay Will of Game Over Productions.

Enjoy the dope scenes below and don't forget to share your candid opinions with us.