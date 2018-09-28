5 Comedy Movies To Watch This weekend

If real life comedy isn't working out, try watching it in the movies.

There's a lot of bleakness in the world these days, and sometimes you just need to hunker down with a movies that will make you smile or at least laugh through the pain.

Here are 5 romantic and comedy movies you can watch to make yourself and bae happy. 1. JONNY ENGLISH; STRIKES AGAIN

Synopsis

The new adventure begins when a cyber attack reveals the identities of all active undercover agents in Britain, leaving Johnny English as the secret service's last hope. Called out of retirement, English dives headfirst into action with the mission to find the mastermind hacker. As a man with few skills and analogue methods, Johnny English must overcome the challenges of modern technology to make this mission a success. 2. NIGHT SCHOOL

Synopsis

Teddy Walker is a successful salesman whose life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, Teddy soon finds himself dealing with a group of misfit students, his former high school nemesis and a feisty teacher who doesn't think he's too bright. 3.You Play Me I Play You

Synopsis: 'You play me I play you' is a light stage play comedy set in for the 5th Ghana Theater festival.

The stage play follows the lives of two good friends who goes on a cat and mouse chase trying to outwit each other to turn the other in as the wanted criminal.

What do you do when you find out the criminal you're looking for is yourself?

After finding out what the reward for helping the police in the search and arrest of a fugitive is, two good friends goes on a cat and mouse chase trying to outwit each other to turn the other in as the wanted criminal. As the police comes in to make their arrest, they realize their mistake. Outwitting the police is going to be a challenge. 4. A SIMPLE FAVOR

Synopsis

A SIMPLE FAVOR, directed by Paul Feig, centres around Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a mommy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily's (Blake Lively) sudden disappearance from their small town. 5. Crazy Rich Asians

Synopsis

Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend's wedding in Singapore. She's also surprised to learn that Nick's family is extremely wealthy and he's considered one of the country's most eligible bachelors. Thrust into the spotlight, Rachel must now contend with jealous socialites, quirky relatives and something far, far worse -- Nick's disapproving mother.