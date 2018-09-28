Nana Abra, Bogo Blay, Others Rock Vodafone Icons 'Rep Ur Hood'

The 2018 Vodafone Icons train made a stop at the Junction Mall, Nungua, to enable the Tema squad have their day in the spotlight.

The street edition of the most patronised Vodafone Icons event saw eight contestants battle it out at the Junction Mall.

The event witnessed contestants thrill patrons and judges [Samini, Appeitus, and Mz Naa] as fans were entreated to vote massively for their favourite contestants to stay in the competition.

The eight finalists gave the audience sterling and energetic performances as Bogo Blay thrilled fans with his unique style of rap.

Robed in a raffia hat and pink flowered native print, Bogo used the African print ropes as leg and footwear in an Afro Moses style and stunned the gathering with his original content and rap type. Bogo has mastered the art of rapping in Twi with a Northern Ghana accent. He is a storyteller and when in his element, he’s unstoppable and irresistible. It’s easy to see then why Bogo is in his own league.

After his performance, Reggae and Dancehall art, Samini, who is one of the judges of the Vodafone Icons, lauded Bogo Blay for his dazzling performance on the night.

Serwa, Nana Abrah, Nii Vanderpuye, Okukudam among others all gave memories worth repeating performance on the night with host Adjetey Anang.

With the competition getting keener, evictions are set to begin, narrowing the choices to the top leaders of the Tamale, Kumasi, Takoradi, Dansoman, Nima and Tema crews who will proceed to the next stage till an ultimate winner emerges to scoop the GHS100,000 recording contract at stake.

The Vodafone Icons “Rep Ur Hood” Edition airs on Saturdays at 5:30 pm on TV3 and on GhOne at 8 pm. It also features on Adom TV on Sundays at 5 pm.

This year’s format aims at discovering talents from communities and neighbourhoods whilst grooming them to exhibit their talents to be screened on television.

Vodafone has introduced a unique offer dubbed, Icons Offer, to enable Vodafone-X customers to connect to various platforms for all the action, gossip and relevant information from this year’s edition.

The product offers 1.2GB of browsing data and an additional 800MB for Whatsapp, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Customers can also make free calls to all Vodafone X numbers and send SMS to all Vodafone numbers with a100% bonus on all recharges for 7-days at GHS10.